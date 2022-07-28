Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Second Wave Has Been Revealed

The artwork is taken from Mario Kart 8

Nintendo has announced today that the second wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC is heading to the Nintendo Switch on August 4. This new wave will be including a whole host of courses that have made one or two appearances on older versions of Mario Kart.

These new courses for Mario Kart 8 will include the N64 classic Kalimari Desert, as well as the well-known DS racecourse Waluigi Pinball. Mushroom Gorge from Mario Kart Wii is another on the list, while Mario Kart Advance’s Snow Land and Mario Circuit 3 from the SNES will also be making an appearance.

Some of the other courses that will be added are New York Minute and Sydney Spring, as well as a new course called Sky-High Sundae. These tracks are just a few of the 48 tracks that will be added to the game over the next 18 months, and they will be added in waves of six. The first wave of tracks was released in March, and now the second wave will be incoming in just a matter of weeks, with eight courses being introduced. Check out the announcement trailer for the new DLC below.

The announcement trailer for the new Mario Kart 8 DLC

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is an enhanced version for the Nintendo Switch and was released back in 2017. The game was an automatic hit with the critics and the fans, as well as being a successful financial venture too. The game’s battle mode was given the highest praise, and it eventually became the best-selling Switch game of all time – quite the impressive feat considering the plethora of games available on the platform. If you add up the sales from the two versions together, it is one of the best-selling video games of all time – not bad for a simple Mario Kart game.

The extra tracks in this game are available with a single purchase of $27.49, which covers all 48 courses. It can be accessed as part of Nintendo’s premium Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

