New Titles For Xbox Free Play Days Revealed

As Thursday rolls around again it’s time for another set of games to land on Xbox Free Play Days over the weekend. This week, gamers will be able to check out some full-on wrestling action, hit up 1980s post-apocalyptic Sweden and jump into some 4v4 shinobi battle action.

Available from today, July 28 until Sunday, July 31 are three new titles. WWE 2K22, Generation Zero, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker are available to play on Xbox and PC for eligible members. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play these three new titles throughout the weekend, during which time the games will also be on sale at discounted rates for players who want to continue their gameplay after the Free Play Days event is finished.

For lovers of wrestling’s most famous global franchise, WWE 2K22 is up for grabs for the next few days. Featuring a redesigned engine and a new control system, WWE 2K22 is the most modernised entry into the wrestling game franchise yet. It also features a number of high-profile superstars and legendary wrestlers on its roster, such as The Rock, Sasha Banks, Goldberg, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar, to name a few.

Generation Zero takes players back to 1989 and an alternate reality version of Sweden. A robotic machine-based apocalypse is upon the residents of your homeland and players will need to survive the onslaught by any means possible. This is a great twist on a survival game that lets you go it alone or team up with friends to outwit the machines. Lots of nostalgia and enjoyable combat to be had.

Finally, Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker is also playable over the weekend. This is a game that charges players with developing their ninja skills as they create and customise their very own shinobi. Jump into a number of epic 4v4 battles and dominate your opponents with a team of friends.

These games will be available as part of Xbox Free Play Days from July 28 to July 31 for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

