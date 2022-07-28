Grounded Releases In Full September 27

It’s been revealed that Grounded will finally leave Early Access and get a full release later this year. The garden-based survival caper, which Obsidian develops, has been out in game preview format for the last two years. However, to mark this milestone, the game’s director Adam Brennecke shared news of Grounded’s full release date on Twitter earlier today.

Today marks two years for Grounded!💚



We love you all and are thankful to share this journey with you. 🙏



As a special treat, Game Director Adam Brennecke is here to share some exciting news, such as what's coming in the next flight and the release date! Give it a watch! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tlgPbhYbYe — Grounded (@GroundedTheGame) July 28, 2022

In addition to confirming that the latest update to the game will be its final one in Early Access, as the game will be getting a full release at the end of September, Brennecke also mentioned the recently-revealed Grounded animated series that’s coming up soon. The series will exist in the same universe as the Grounded game action and is set to follow the antics of four soon-to-be high school kids who have somehow been shrunk down to the size of ants. In a similar format to the game, the story will document their quest to find their way through the backyard amidst a backdrop of natural disasters, huge insect predators and a bizarre army of microbots.

In terms of the game, Grounded‘s final Early Access update will include an overhaul of its weapons and armour upgrade systems and a new building known as the cookery. Additionally, a new and as-yet-incomplete feature known as the “Homestretch” will be bundled in with the update, although that’s being kept under wraps for a reveal in the near future. This is expected to help get things in place for Grounded‘s 1.0 release, which it’s clear the team at Obsidian is pretty excited about.

The new update will release today with the game’s full launch set to go ahead on September 27. The new version will also introduce some new content to the game in the form of a full story campaign, new weapons, armour, a new Mantis boss and a number of other “surprises” that players will have to wait for to discover when Grounded releases in full.

Grounded is currently available in Early Access on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC.

Source