Black Adam Star Says Film Ushers In “Era Of The Anti-Hero”

To say that there’s a lot riding on the upcoming Black Adam film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be an understatement of the highest order. Mainly because this is the first DC Comics live-action film to come out since the pandemic era of theaters technically ended (The Suicide Squad was released last year while theaters were still struggling if you recall). So if it does well, it could mean good things for future films like Shazam Fury of the Gods and beyond.

But as The Rock has been saying for quite some time now, this movie isn’t just about making DC Comics movies impactful at the box office again, it’s about setting a tone that’ll change the entire DCEU going forward. And at San Diego Comic-Con, he reinforced that:

“That footage is a reflection of our tone. That footage is also a reflection of our director’s vision, who wanted to create something that was different; who wanted to create a movie that was disruptive. But also he wanted to create a movie that would start the pendulum swing in the DC universe. In addition to the hierarchy of power that I’ve been talking about, this pendulum swing [will] usher in a new era of the DC Universe. A new antihero era; a new era of tone, and a new era of story. And also, it’s this incredible opportunity that we have at Seven Bucks Productions for Black Adam’s storytelling to build out the DC Universe with disruption and with respect. Listening to the fans, because they’ll always guide you.”

The Rock has indeed been saying that he’s been trying to do right by the fans and by the character of Black Adam when making this movie, and here’s hoping that all his efforts will be worth it in the end.

