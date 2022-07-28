King Of Fighters XV Gets A Gameplay Trailer For Team Awakened Orochi

The King of Fighters XV is the latest fighting game in developer SNK’s long-standing fighting game franchise. It was met with a positive reception when it launched earlier this year, and it contained a whopping 39 playable characters at that time. However, SNK already told fans that the roster would grow even larger with DLC coming later down the road and that it would reach 52 characters by the end of 2022. Each new DLC package will contain three characters. Two DLC packs, Team Garou and Team South Town, have already been released alongside the free Omega Ruble. We now know when the next DLC pack is set to drop.

The King of Fighters XV will be getting its latest batch of new characters this August. Team Awakened Orochi is a new DLC team that will be available for players next month. The characters are sporting new looks which were initially teased during a trailer about a month ago. Now, a new trailer has revealed the characters in action. It can be viewed below.

The Team Awakened Orochi DLC includes Orochi Shermie, Orochi Yashiro, and Orochi Chris. These characters previously appeared in The King of Fighters ’97. In the storyline of that game, this team tried to resurrect Orochi, and it appears that they now have his powers in The King of Fighters XV. When it comes to gameplay, Orochi Shermie can use lightning-based attacks to shock enemies and execute quick attacks. Meanwhile, Orochi Yashiro is a heavier character who can slam his opponents. Finally, Orochi Chris makes use of fire attacks and moves borrowed from Kyo Kusanagi.

The official YouTube description of the trailer reads: “KOF XV DLC TEAM AWAKENED OROCHI trailer drops with announcement of arrival in August Orochi Yashiro, Orochi Shermie, and Orochi Chris are three characters who worked in the shadows to revive Orochi in KOF ’97. Now they are back to form Team AWAKENED OROCHI and are now available in KOF XV!”

The King of Fighters XV is available on PC, Xbox consoles, and PlayStation consoles. The Team Awakened Orochi DLC will release in August.

