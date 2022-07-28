Black Panther Wakanda Forever Star Talks About “Fan Expectations” Of The Film

Among the many, MANY announcements at San Diego Comic-Con during the Marvel Hall H panel which outlined the future of the MCU, we got our first trailer for Black Panther Wakanda Forever. Needless to say, it moved a great many people. It acknowledged (without spoiling too much) that the nation of Wakanda was going to suffer after the loss of its king and leader in T’Challa. The tone and feel of the trailer was arguably unlike any in the MCU, and it was very beautiful in the eyes of fans.

As a result of this, fan expectations for the film are at an all-time high. Mainly because fans want to see how everything goes, how one story ends and another begins. Many are hoping for something truly grand, especially with arrivals like Namor. But, according to Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku once again in the movie, this movie is “its own thing” and you need to temper those expectations:

“It’s also important to let go of any expectation that this movie will be Black Panther 1,” Duke said. “This is going to be its own thing. This narrative has evolved, and it’s changed, just like all the characters and the circumstances of Wakanda itself. For me in particular, I just had to let go of the expectation of this being anything like the first movie and allow this movie to be its own thing.”

It’s true, the loss of Chadwick Boseman due to cancer in 2020 rocked everyone, and this movie especially given that there were plans for much more beyond this movie, but all of that had to be altered due to his loss. As you can tell in the trailer, the cast were very emotional filming things, and many within the film have noted that it is a tribute as much as it is a new story.

We’ll see more when Black Panther Wakanda Forever arrives this November.

Source: Entertainment Tonight