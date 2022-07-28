Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most highly anticipated games since its initial leak in 2018. The game ticks the boxes of many Harry Potter fans who have been waiting years for an in-depth single-player game set in the wizarding world. Hogwarts Legacy is the first major game set in the wizarding world since the release of Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 all the way back in 2011. As such, Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year. However, with a completely new game that features characters mostly unknown from the Harry Potter films and books, there are a lot of questions about the upcoming title. Questions like, when does Hogwarts Legacy come out?

When does Hogwarts Legacy come out?

Hogwarts Legacy will come out in Q4 2022. An official release date hasn’t been announced thus far. However, some recent clues have pointed to a release date of December 6, 2022. Although this date is unconfirmed at this point, it is the most likely rumored launch date. For more information on the possible December 6 release, check out this article.

For more information on Hogwarts Legacy in the run-up to release, be sure to check back regularly.