Gotham Knights is the long-awaited DC superhero team-up from Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal. Initially announced for a 2021 release, Gotham Knights has been in development since at least 2018 and is one of three major DC games in development from Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. The others are Suicide Squad from legendary Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios and Wonder Woman from Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War). Gotham Knights has a lot to live up to as the first of a new generation of games in the DC universe. Especially after the massive success of recent Marvel games like Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. As such, there’s a lot of excitement and interest surrounding Gotham Knights. Naturally, that level of interest comes with questions from fans. Questions like, when does Gotham Knights come out?

When does Gotham Knights come out?

Gotham Knights will come out on October 25, 2022. The game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC at the same time. The release date for Gotham Knights was confirmed in April this year, following rumors that the game may be delayed again.

For more information on Gotham Knights in the run-up to launch, be sure to check back regularly.