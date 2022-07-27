Goat Simulator 3 was one of the surprise announcements at this year’s Summer Games Fest. Goat Simulator 3 is the long-awaited sequel to the original game that memed its way into existence nearly ten years ago. Goat Simulator 3 was met with all-around confusion when it was revealed at Summer Games Fest via a trailer that seemed remarkably familiar. In true Goat Simulator fashion, the trailer turned out to be a parody of an early Dead Island 2 (which still hasn’t been released) trailer from 2014. The Dead Island 2 trailer showed a man jogging to music as the zombie apocalypse unfolded around him. The Goat Simulator 3 trailer started out in much the same way, except it featured a horde of goats instead of zombies. Check out the Goat Simulator 3 trailer here. Naturally, with such a confusing trailer and surprise announcement, fans have questions about the upcoming game. Questions like, will Goat Simulator 3 be on Steam?

Will Goat Simulator 3 be on Steam?

Goat Simulator 3 won’t be on Steam at launch. At the time of writing, Goat Simulator 3 has only been announced for the Epic Games Store on PC. It isn’t clear how long the game will be exclusive to the Epic store or even if it is a timed exclusive. The original game, Goat Simulator, is currently available on Steam, so it’s possible that Valve’s service will get the game at some point.

For more information on Goat Simulator 3, including any future PC announcements, be sure to check back regularly.