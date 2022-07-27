Goat Simulator 3 was one of the surprise announcements at this year’s Summer Games Fest. Goat Simulator 3 is the long-awaited sequel to the original game that memed its way into existence nearly ten years ago. Goat Simulator 3 was met with all-around confusion when it was revealed at Summer Games Fest via a trailer that seemed remarkably familiar. In true Goat Simulator fashion, the trailer turned out to be a parody of an early Dead Island 2 (which still hasn’t been released) trailer from 2014. The Dead Island 2 trailer showed a man jogging to music as the zombie apocalypse unfolded around him. The Goat Simulator 3 trailer started out in much the same way, except it featured a horde of goats instead of zombies. Check out the Goat Simulator 3 trailer here. Naturally, with such a confusing trailer and surprise announcement, fans have questions about the upcoming game. Questions like, will Goat Simulator 3 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Will Goat Simulator 3 be on Xbox Game Pass?

It’s unknown if Goat Simulator 3 will be on Xbox Game Pass, as nothing has been announced thus far. It’s possible that the game will make its way to Microsoft’s subscription service, as the original game is currently part of the collection and has been for some time. Any plans for Goat Simulator 3 on Game Pass will likely be announced closer to the launch of the game if it were to be available on day one. If not, then it could be a prime candidate for Game Pass sometime after launch.

For more information on Goat Simulator 3, be sure to check back regularly.