Gotham Knights Team Tease Villains That Haven’t Been Announced Yet

Without a doubt, one of the things that made the Arkham series of games so fun to play at times (yes, even Origins and Knight) were that the teams behind the titles did their best to make sure as much of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery were used in meaningful ways. As well as surprising people with who might show up, like with Solomon Grundy, or Professor Pyg. With the upcoming Gotham Knights title, fans are just as eager to see who all will be fought against in the game.

We already know that the main antagonists of the game are the Court of Owls, who strike out in the game and kill Batman. Leaving Gotham City in the protection of Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl and Robin. However, during a chat at San Diego Comic-Con, creative director Patrick Redding revealed that what you have seen isn’t all that you will get:

“Some of the villains in our game, not all of whom have been revealed and not all of whom I can talk about, I’m especially proud of,” says Redding. “So I would love to do the follow-up to that question in a few weeks when we’ve had our big villain reveal.”

Interesting, wouldn’t you say? Now, we can confirm that there are some key Batman villains who won’t be in the game for one reason or another. Joker has already been confirmed to not be in the game (though Harley Quinn is up in the air…). There have also been other teases from previous trailers like with Mr. Freeze as well as The Penguin. And with the Court of Owls, you’ll be facing their “numerous forms” as seen in the comics.

So, who could the “next big reveal” be? It’s hard to say, but it makes the wait for Gotham Knights that much harder.

Source: Temple of Geek