Xbox Controllers Discounted on Amazon

Amazon is hosting a surprisingly good sale on first-party Xbox controllers. Customers will be able to get as much as $15 off the base price depending on the color they want (or at least are willing to settle for).

The model on sale is the “Xbox Core Wireless Controller”, sold by the Xbox Store through Amazon. The controller features a built-in Share button, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C connector for charging and wired play. The discounts offered are as follows:

Xbox Core Wireless Controller Carbon Black $60 $50

$50 Xbox Core Wireless Controller Robot White $60 $50

$50 Xbox Core Wireless Controller Shock Blue $65 $50 (The biggest discount!)

$50 (The biggest discount!) Xbox Core Wireless Controller Pulse Red $65 $55

$55 Xbox Core Wireless Controller Electric Volt $65 $60

$60 Xbox Core Wireless Controller Deep Pink is unavailable at the time of writing

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours. Stay on target with a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Seamlessly capture and share content such as screenshots, recordings, and more with the Share button. Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console and PC. Support for AA batteries is included on the rear. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio jack. Use the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games. Quickly pair with, play on, and switch between devices including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and Android. iOS support coming in the future. Amazon

It’s unknown for just how long these deals will last.