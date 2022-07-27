Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.19 Releases Tomorrow, Comes With 3 New Cars

Gran Turismo 7 launched earlier this year and to a good reception, the racing community loved the latest entry in the franchise. Not only did we get brand new tracks, and refined racing cars, but we also got a super detailed high fidelity picture thanks to the PS5 version. As promised, developers Polyphony Digital have been updating the game and the latest one is about to arrive.

Update 1.19 is set to release tomorrow, Thursday, July 28th, and it will come with 3 brand new cars: Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder ’54, Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5 ’84, and Porsche 918 Spyder ’13. The full details about each car has been fully laid out on the PS Blog, which you can check out right here!

Check out the new Gran Turismo 7 Patch 1.19 down below in a new trailer:

Polyphony Digital recently released another patch, titled update 1.17 which fixed issues with the game and common bugs gamers experiencing. If you want to learn more about the previous update click the link right here!

Gran Turismo 7 patch 1.19 is set to release tomorrow, Thursday, July 28th for PS4 and PS5. Are you excited about the new additions and changes made to the racing simulator? Let us know in the comments below!

