As the Xbox Dashboard continues to evolve across the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S console families, players can look forward to more UI changes and improvements. The next of which is slated to be new badges to help you know what you can and can’t currently play.

This news comes from Xbox engineering lead, Eden Marie via Twitter. There, Marie explains that the design team has worked on two icons that both indicate a game is unavailable, albeit for different reasons.

The first is a triangular caution symbol that is meant to indicate a game can’t be played either due to it being a decommissioned Xbox Game Pass title or one that belongs to another user that isn’t signed in to Xbox console that’s currently being used. The other symbol shows a disc with a line through a middle, which is meant to indicate that the game requires a disc that’s not currently inserted into the console.

Xbox Alpha & Alpha Skip Ahead Insiders: today we’re starting testing of new badges that will tell you if a game won’t launch because a disc isn’t inserted or you don’t have a license for other reasons (e.g. a game left Game Pass, not signed in). Please let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/kmLQ8fyMfD — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) July 25, 2022 Xbox Insiders are currently the only ones who can view the UI with these new changes. Microsoft wants to gather feedback and data before it rolls out these features to all Xbox consoles in a public update.

As Marie explains it, Microsoft simply wants to make life just a tad easier for folks to easily see things such as Xbox Game Pass titles that are no longer accessible, but still installed on their system. It’s easy to install a game from Game Pass, and then forget about it after it’s been removed from the service. On that note, such badges also make it easy to know when it’s time for a spring cleaning to free up valuable storage space.

There’s currently no timeline as to when these UI changes to the Xbox Dashboard will be made available in a public release. Even so, considering that Insiders already have access to it may suggest that the public rollout is not too far down the road.

