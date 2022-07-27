Serpent Moon Event Launches In Hunt: Showdown

Competitive bounty-hunting game Hunt: Showdown is launching its “biggest ever” live event today. Serpent Moon kicks off today and will run for 60 days until September 25. During this time there are plenty of major rewards up for grabs, so Hunt: Showdown players will want to familiarise themselves with the event’s brand new content.

Serpent Moon will introduce a new Legendary Hunter known as Viper, which is kind of fitting for an expansion that’s all about snakes of the supernatural variety. Check out the Serpent Moon event trailer right here for an overview of the reptilian action that’s about to get underway.

As can be seen in the clip, the game’s bayou setting is about to be inundated with slithering beasts, which players need to capture and then sacrifice on altars in an entirely normal fashion. These aren’t your ordinary snakes though. If Hunters make too much of a racket on their approach then these snakes will have no hesitation in attacking. It’ll be up to players to decide if it’s worth trying to capture and sacrifice them for bigger rewards rather than just killing them off.

Three new special event traits will be available to Hunters to help them see off this infestation; Beastface, Serpent and Poison Sense will all be useful in tricking and capturing these slithering fiends for the duration of the event. Some of the new rewards up for grabs are special weapons such as the “Antosha” Caldwell Conversion Chain Pistol and the “Lucidus” Vetterli 71 Karabiner Silencer. Blood Bonds are also on the table, not to mention the option to play as Viper, the first Legendary Hunter in the game who will transform visually during different stages of gameplay.

There’s certainly going to be a lot going on down on the bayou in Hunt: Showdown for the next couple of months. To get the latest on all the upcoming action, check out the event notes over on the game’s official website.

Source