EA Shares New Details On FIFA 23 Gameplay

Ahead of the game’s planned release at the end of September, EA has now shared some detailed information on gameplay mechanics and new technologies in FIFA 23. Included in the deep dive blog post are key details on the use of the game’s HyperMotion2 technology which is expected to drastically improve character animation and motion control.

Check out the trailer below for an overview of some of the new additions.

As explained in the Pitch Notes, the newest version of EA’s original HyperMotion technology is specially designated for the modern console generation and will aim to replicate real-life pitch action for players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC and Stadia consoles. The level of detail used in the HyperMotion2 technology is underpinned by both machine learning and Advanced 11v11 Match Capture, which EA explain was done by capturing “millions of frames of animation from two full high-intensity football matches with professional teams, including the complete motion capture of a women’s match.” This was on top of capturing a number of “highly skilled training drills,” with a view to replicating the most accurate form of animation possible for FIFA 23.

Amongst a detailed look at this technology are other notable features that are coming to FIFA 23. Most prominently these include the addition of Women’s Football, which will also make use of HyperMotion2 to provide a deeper level of authenticity. In addition, women’s games will feature new movements, new star signature run styles and women-only animations.

Other new additions will be technical dribbling, ML-Jockey, power shots, new types of acceleration and redesigned set pieces, to name a few. It is important to note that not all of the new mechanics and animations will be available to those on the last console generation, as many have been designed specifically for those on the next-gen platforms. You can get a fuller picture of all the new features and functions for each console generation coming to FIFA 23 by checking out the Pitch Notes blog in full over at the EA website.

FIFA 23 launches on September 30. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and Google Stadia.

