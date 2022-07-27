Sony Confirms PlayStation Plus August Games

The image is taken from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remastered version

Sony has taken to Twitter and unveiled the official August video game titles which includes Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, and Little Nightmares.

Several games have reportedly been added to the PS Plus Essential line-up for August before an official announcement has been made – there are a couple of heavy hitters in the offing as well which is a bonus.

The rumor stems from a Dealabs user called billbil-Kun who has leaked the potential new games in the PS Plus Essential line-up. According to the source, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Yakuza: Like a Dragon are set to join the tier. This Yakuza entry is the first in the series to feature a turn-based system, but don’t let that deter you from the fact it is a fairly epic RPG from the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

The next game that is set to be included in the line-up is the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remasters. Both versions are reportedly joining the subscription tier, which would be a major coup if true because of how well received they were upon their original release. Unfortunately, we won’t be getting a Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake, which means it’s even more important to play the two games coming to the subscription platform.

There is one more game that has reportedly been leaked to appear in the line-up as well, and it will be Little Nightmares. This original horror game was developed by Tarsier Studios and turned heads when it was released five years ago due to its variety of puzzles and chilling atmosphere. If you thought that the third game would be a dud because of what the others were, then you’d be dead wrong.

This is quite the stacked line-up all things considered, and not only that but the fact that these games will be available on the PS Plus’s cheapest subscription tier is also a massive bonus. We will just have to see if these rumors are true when August comes around, at least we don’t have long to wait anyway.

