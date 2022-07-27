Stray Modder Starts Taking Commissions to Model Your Housecat In 3D

Modder NorskPL has started taking requests from the Stray community to have your very own furry housecat in the game.

Annapura’s third-person exploration game, Stray launched last week to considerable critical acclaim. The game is so popular with PC players that it has even overtaken God of War as the highest rate pc game on Steam.

Since it’s release, Stray has been a playground for modders, spurring leaps and bounds of creativity from the modding community. So far we’ve seen a couple of hilarious mods which replace the cat model, for example CJ’s player model which disproportionately snaps to the cat’s model and a model for the lasagna loving cat Garfield.

On the technical sphere of the game, one modder has even managed to create a split-screen mode which allows you to play with up to 4 players in the game.

With all this creativity flowing about, one specific modder NorskPL has decided to take commissions to have your own cat in the game, of course, on a name-your-own-price basis. Already some players have put forward requests of which you can see here.

While the collection mods available continues to expand, Annapura interactive have confirmed before launch that there would be no official customization options, as Stray tells the “adventure of this particular cat”. This means it’s really up to the modding community to chaperone changes.

