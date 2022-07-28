GTA Cluckin’ Bell Restaurant Opens Up In Real Life

Looks like you can get your number Nine in real life! As apart of San Diego’s Comic-Con, an online creator called BoyWorldWide opened up a temporary Cluckin’ Bell Restaurant from the GTA Series. Complete with branded uniform, branded food boxes and menus, and even Sprunk Soda (Sprite).’

For those unfamiliar with one of the greatest games to ever exist. Cluckin’ Bell is kind of a parody of Popeyes Chicken or KFC. Despite the food being extremely unhealthy both in the game and also in real life it hasn’t stopped fans from flocking to the restaurant.

The pop-up restaurant made an appearance last weekend and has been described by its creator, as an “immersive experience” and a 4 day “art performance”. Unfortunately, the event has already come to an end, so we will only be able to live vicariously through his Instagram.

Having a look at his website, BoyWorldWide is an online creator. He’s got a passion for videogames, food and pop-culture. All spheres of interests which combined to create this restaurant – it would have been really cool if this was initiative from Rockstar Game’s side of things but nevertheless great to see fans engaging with the culture.

Safe to assume they aren’t affiliated with Rockstar in any way. I’m a vegetarian so I just got a grilled cheese lol but here’s the menu. The effort was admirable. pic.twitter.com/RAXCSimCim — 🪐 (@gibzongirl) July 25, 2022