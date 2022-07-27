America Chavez Actor Wants Character To Meet Kang In Future Film

After the incredibly grand San Diego Comic-Con that Marvel Studios had, the future of the MCU has arguably never looked brighter. We got release dates for movies and Disney+ shows, we got first looks and trailers, two Avengers movies coming in 2025, and so on. But one of the biggest things was full-on proof that Kang The Conqueror is going to be a driving force starting in Phase 5 and beyond for the Avengers team in what is now being known as the “Multiverse Saga”. Naturally, many want to get in on that action, including the lady behind the newly debuted character of America Chavez.

If you recall, she debuted in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness and was played by Xochitl Gomez. Chavez in the comics and the movies has the ability to travel the multiverse at will, something that in the MCU…Kang is very good at…and conquering it as we speak. So, not surprisingly, when Gomez was asked about who she wanted to meet…

“I hope that America kind of gets to be in a show or a movie with Loki, because I think that could be really fun,” Gomez started out in an interview. “Especially because [of] the comics, I think that could be fun to watch. Also Kang seems like a great villain, and I’m super excited for what he’s about to unleash with all of that. Hopefully America will get to be in a Kang-related project. I think that would be really cool.”

While it’s impossible to know the future plans of the MCU, her thoughts do have merit. Kang is always about getting the weapons and tools to conquer, so not unlike with Scarlet Witch, he might see Chavez as something he could use to his advantage. Or…to just take her off the board.

Source: ComicBook.com