Minecraft x Spongebob DLC Releases Today, New Trailer Showcases Familiar Faces and Bikini Bottom

Minecraft is known for bringing iconic DLC packs to their ever-growing game, but today is a special one as they have brought one of the most iconic shows to the game — SpongeBob Squarepants!

Yes, Nickelodeon’s iconic animated show, SpongeBob Squarepants will be making his way to Minecraft and his arrival is imminent as the DLC pack is available now. In celebration of the DLC release, developers Mojang released a new trailer showcasing the DLC in action. From the trailer fans get a good look at what’s in store for them; we see familiar faces like Patrick, Sandy, and of course Squidward; the Goo Lagoon, mini racing games, and much much more!

Check out the new Minecraft x SpongebBob DLC trailer down below:

Join SpongeBob and the rest of your undersea faves in this new DLC! Explore Bikini Bottom’s iconic locations as you complete tasks for Mr. Krabs, Patrick, Squidward, and more. Don’t forget to pick up your free Character Creator item in the dressing room!*

In related news, developer Mojang recently released a statement regarding NFTs in Minecraft. Mojang doesn’t want to split up the player base between those who have and those who don’t which is why the business is going against users profiteering from NFTs. Learn more about developer Mojang’s NFT statement right here!

Minecraft is available across all platforms and the SpongeBob DLC is now available to purchase. Are you excited about the SpongeBob DLC? Let us know in the comments below!

