First Open Beta Update for MultiVersus Adds a Few Things

Image of Taz the Tasmanian Devil from MultiVersus

There is an upcoming update for MultiVersus that will patch a few things as well as add a couple of characters. One thing that will be changing is the effectiveness of Taz’s controversial spin move (it was ridiculously overpowered) with more nerfs being planned for the future. The game has become quite popular since it was released, especially with PC users, which is a good omen for the game’s future.

The update is set to take place today at some point, and it will mark the launch of the open beta. One character that will be getting added is Lebron James. Yes, that’s right, ‘King James’ will be a playable character in this next update. Check out his character reveal trailer below.

The character reveal trailer for Lebron James in MultiVersus

Back to the Tasmanian devil and his Torando move though – an attack that can be executed on the ground or in the air – as it did become a problem for people to defend. Anyone that was by the move gets pulled in and takes multiple hits, before possibly getting launched in the air. The problem was that this attack had no cooldown period, and only a handful of moves could counter it, which resulted in the most overpowered move in the game.

The patch notes for the upcoming version 0.1 update are set to fix this though, so for those people that have been spamming Taz and getting the easy win, you’re going to have to rethink your tactic now. The patch note says, “Right now, our plan is to transition the Tornado to a cooldown movie in an upcoming patch. The Tornado is Taz’s signature move so we want to keep it as one of his most powerful attacks, with the cooldown forcing more intentional use of it.”

This new update for MultiVersus will also aim to rotate the game’s free characters. Remember when the beta was released in early access last week? Well, the four free playable characters if you don’t remember were Jake, Harley Quinn, Taz, and Shaggy, while Wonder Woman was unlocked after beating the tutorial. These characters will be replaced when the patch hits with Finn, Garnet, Superman, and Reindog taking their place.

For a full breakdown of the upcoming patch notes, you can find them here.

