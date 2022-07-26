Epic Games Brings John Cena into the Fortnite Universe, Releases This Week

Epic Games have announced a new surprise character for their battle royale title, Fortnite. This time it comes in the form of one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, John Cena!

It is a surprise to see John Cena join the epic battle royale title but the character is set to release later this week on the item shop on Thursday, July 28th. John Cena will come with some of his very own iconic outfits such as his yellow and green ring attire, as well as a “U Can’t See Me” emote.

Learn more about the John Cena outfit from Epic Games themselves down below:

The Outfit doesn’t actually have an invisibility feature, but it will have matching accessories available! Also coming to the Item Shop are more items from the John Cena Set: the WWE Championship Title Back Bling (included with the Outfit), the open-hand Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe, and the U Can’t C Me Emote (pictured above… if you can see it.)

In related Fortnite news, Epic Games have announced that this October they will be releasing an anime legends pack that will come with a slew of iconic characters from some of our favorite animes. If you want to learn more about the upcoming anime legends pack, check out the full article right here!

The John Cena Outfit is available in the Item Shop starting July 28 at 8 PM ET, complete with the Entrance Gear and Ring Gear Styles across all platforms. Are you excited to see John Cena make his big entrance into Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!

Source