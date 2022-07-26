Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Receives New Hol Horse Character Trailer

Bandai Namco has released another character trailer for their upcoming fighting anime title, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. This time around fans are introduced to Hol Horse!

Fans of the series will be glad to see the deadly mercenary Hol Horse added to the game with his iconic gun. The trailer is relatively short only clocking in at under a minute long, but as always, Bandai Namco manages to squeeze enough footage of the character in. We also get a look at a new map and some of Hol Horse’s movesets and specials.

Check out the brand new character trailer down below:

Bandai Namco has been putting in a lot of work for their remaster of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, we’ve seen a ton of great footage, plenty of character trailers, and an open beta that has come to end already. The fighting title is set to release this Fall and fans of the franchise should be excited as it looks like a good time. If you happened to miss out on some of the character trailers, don’t worry we got you covered, just click this link and you’ll be brought to all Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R news, trailers, and more!

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is set to release on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 1st, 2022. Are you excited fr the upcoming fighting title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source