Wrath of the Lich King Classic Set for September Release

The news that World of Warcraft fans have been waiting for is that the beloved Wrath of the Lich King expansion will drop on World of Warcraft Classic on September 26. Blizzard announced the news recently, while also revealing an experience boost to help WoW Classic fans catch up before the release of the expansion. Check out the trailer below for a look at what to expect.

The announcement trailer for Wrath of the Wich King Classic expansion

Some people out there refer to the Wrath of the Lich King era of World of Warcraft as the golden age of the game, and it’s hard to argue against it. Regardless of the treats that have come after it, not much comes close to touching the war with Arthas in World of Warcraft veterans’ minds. With this age now making a return via Classic, it feels hugely significant for the game, all the stars have aligned, and fans now have what they’ve been crying out for, for so long.

The Wrath of the Lich King expansion will exist as close as it can be to what fans remember it as, just with more stable internet connections and a lot thinner monitors. This expansion pack will allow players to embark on an expedition to Northrend, become Death Knights, learn a bunch of new skills, and battle the fearsome Arthas Menethil in the infamous Icecrown Citadel raid.

This is exciting news for fans, but let’s remember that it is still two months away. In the meantime, Burning Crusade Classic players will be able to toggle on a new experience boost starting on July 25. This new boost is called “Joyous Journeys” and it will increase all experience gained while playing Burning Crusade by 50% – that is definitely something that shouldn’t be scoffed at. The boost can be turned off by talking to an innkeeper in case there are players out there that want to maintain the original experience. The boost will officially end when Wrath of the Lich King drops at the end of September.

