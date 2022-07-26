Disney Dreamlight Valley Shares Gameplay Overview

The new life-sim adventure game Disney Dreamlight Valley looks set to fill a The Sims-meets-Animal Crossing-shaped void in our lives later this year. Now, ahead of its Early Access launch in September, Gameloft has shared a brand new gameplay overview trailer which shows off some of the main features players can look forward to in the Valley itself.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will task players with rejuvenating Dreamlight Valley after the events of the mysterious ‘Forgetting’ that befell the land prior to your arrival. You can check out the gameplay overview trailer right here to get a look at what’s coming up in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The trailer gives eager fans a glimpse of some of the iconic Disney and Pixar characters they’ll get to meet in the game, as well as a detailed look at the avatar creation stage, which features a special tool to ensure your in-game character is customised to reflect your unique personality. Alongside this, viewers can check out some of the game’s various biomes, such as Dazzle Beach, The Glade of Trust, The Peaceful Meadow and The Plaza, all of which are mentioned in the clip.

It certainly looks as though there’ll be plenty of questing and exploration involved in this game, which should sit nicely alongside the life-sim elements of Disney Dreamlight Valley such as cooking, crafting, gardening, fishing and building your own home. There’ll be elements of city-building in this game, as it’s explained that players will be able to redesign and creatively landscape the Valley as they see fit once they’ve visited certain areas.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will launch in Early Access on September 6. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and on Game Pass on day one. After that, the game will launch in full as free-to-play in 2023.

