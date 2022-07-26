David Harbour Was Ok With How Chief Hopper Met His “End” In Stranger Things Originally

One of the things that has made Stranger Things so popular amongst the fans is not just the quality of its content, but the way that the actors portray and grow as their characters. Key among them being one of the main adults of the series in Chief Hopper via David Harbour. One of the most intense characters of the series to start, he eventually becomes a key person in the life of Eleven, Joyce Byers, and more. But in Season 3…his ride seemed to have “ended”.

Yes, in the Battle for Starcourt Mall, David Harbour’s character died trying to close a portal, even having an emotional moment with Joyce before “the end” happened. Except…it didn’t end, now did it? But according to Harbour, he would’ve been find it if it did in that moment:

“There were several times I thought he should die,” Harbour revealed. “I certainly thought that in the beginning, because he was so destroyed and hell bent on destruction. Then when it seemed like he went in Season 3, I was happy for him… As he’s being resurrected as the man he wants to become, it would almost be nicer to keep him alive. Let’s see what they choose.”

“I don’t want to play the same notes,” he added. “So I said let’s go for it and have him lose weight and shave his head and do something that is such a dramatic difference from Season 3.”

And there was a difference for sure, and yet, that seemed to please the actor.

“He wasn’t popping pills anymore so you see him stuffing himself with chips and salsa instead.”

The final season is no doubt going to be a harrowing one for Hopper, especially since he’s reunited with the others and the Upside Down is in Hawkins. Whether he lives or dies…only the Duffer Brothers know.

Source: Variety