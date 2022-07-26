Stray Gets A Split-Screen Mod

Stray, the cyberpunk third-person exploration game which allows you to play as a Stray Cat released only a week ago, but has already been modded to heck and back. Yesterday we caught wind of a hilarious mod which allows you to play as the lazy lasagna loving pet, Garfield. Last week we saw an even funnier mod which swops out the cat model with Carl Johnson from GTA San Andreas. It’s absolutely ridiculous!

Today we don’t have an funny mods for you, but what we do have is a really awesome addition to the game which essentially allows you to play Stray in Split screen. The new game mode is still in a very early form, but allows you to either share your keyboard or add a second controller to play the extremely cute cat simulator, side by side with a friend.

There are a couple bugs however, one of them being that only the first player can see the HUD and occasionally when level transitions occur the game may get stuck, sending players back to the loading screen.

In order to try it out, you’ll need to start by downloading the Unreal Engine Mod loader. You also need a PAK file, which separates your inputs into two different controllers if you don’t have the PAK file you’ll be controlling both of the cats at the same time. Once you have that, just get the mod file to drag and drop into Stray’s Archives. Once you have the mod up and running, hit F9 and you’ll add more players into the game. You can add up to 4 players, but then it gets a little bit buggy. For info on how to get the game started, check out the Nexus Mods forum.

