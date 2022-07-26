Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Team Talks Deeper and Darker Story

Nintendo Switch fans are counting down the days until Xenoblade Chronicles 3 comes out…which is good for them because currently that answer is “3 days”. Regardless, the RPG is one of the most-anticipated games of the year, and the XC franchise as a whole has grown leaps and bounds on the Switch so it’s only fair that the next game be an anticipated one. One of the reasons that fans are intrigued about the game is because of the very deep story that is in it. Yes, all the XC titles have deep stories, but this one feels particularly weighty and dark.

In a special interview, many of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 came together to talk about putting this story together in a way that was fundamentally different from the others. Including how in this game, the characters’ lifespans are only 10 years long.

One dev noted that they “wondered how our perception of life would change if our lifetimes were shorter.”

A very deep thought, and when the plot was fleshed out more, one of the team actually felt the game didn’t ‘feel’ like one of the others:

“At first, I thought it didn’t feel like Xenoblade Chronicles at all… I think Takahashi-san was deliberately trying to remove the sense of “Xenoblade-ness” of the series. The stories for the first and second games were completely different, but there was this sense of “Xenoblade-ness” that was common to both of them. I didn’t feel that at all at the initial proposal stage. And the reason for that is because this game’s world is very serious.”

They were able to find a “balance” within it, yet not give up on the core theme of the 10 years, especially since the overall message is that you should create your own path in life and not give up on dreams and goals no matter the time you have left.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 arrives on Friday.

Source; Nintendo