Chris Pratt Notes It’s Been His “Honor” To Play Star-Lord In The MCU

If you were told back in 2008 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe would eventually become a massive entity on its and build its foundation on the backs of certain films, you’d likely be able to guess some of the ones that were the said “foundation” based on the properties available. For example, you’d easily guess that the Avengers would be hit films, and maybe individual ones like Iron Man after seeing how good the first one was. But there’s little chance you’d have guessed the quality and fan love for the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and you definitely wouldn’t have guessed that it would be led by then Parks and Rec star Chris Pratt.

And yet, that’s exactly what happened. James Gunn took this “bunch of A-Holes” and turned them into one of the most important parts of the MCU. So much so that they opened up the “cosmic MCU” for all to see and enjoy. But, as with all good things, there must be an end, and with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, that end is coming for much of the cast and crew.

James Gunn and Dave Bautista have said that this will be their end with the Guardians and likely the MCU as a whole (especially for Bautista). There is also talk from Gunn about there being “sacrifices” in the third film, and thus many wonder who will die. And yes, that includes Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, though if you ask him about it, he’s just thinking about how great the role was as a whole:

“Playing this character has been the honor of my career,” Pratt told in an interview. “I’m only focused on that right now.”

Fair enough, the potentially finally Guardians of the Galaxy movie will arrive next year for fans to witness as a whole.

Source: Extra