Goat Simulator 3 was one of the surprise announcements at this year’s Summer Games Fest. Goat Simulator 3 is the long-awaited sequel to the original game that memed its way into existence nearly ten years ago. Goat Simulator 3 was met with all-around confusion when it was revealed at Summer Games Fest via a trailer that seemed remarkably familiar. In true Goat Simulator fashion, the trailer turned out to be a parody of an early Dead Island 2 (which still hasn’t been released) trailer from 2014. The Dead Island 2 trailer showed a man jogging to music as the zombie apocalypse unfolded around him. The Goat Simulator 3 trailer started out in much the same way, except it featured a horde of goats instead of zombies. Check out the Goat Simulator 3 trailer here. Naturally, with such a confusing trailer and surprise announcement, fans have questions about the upcoming game. Questions like, what platforms will Goat Simulator 3 be on?

What platforms will Goat Simulator 3 be on?

Goat Simulator 3 is set for release on next-gen consoles and PC. Goat fans will be able to play the much-anticipated sequel on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, for last-gen console players, the game hasn’t been announced for those platforms. Since the PS4 and Xbox One are more powerful than the Nintendo Switch, that likely means the game won’t be coming to Nintendo’s platform either.

