Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.5.1 Goes Live Today

Bungie releases a new Hotfix for Destiny 2. The hotfix could be fixing issues related to the Solstice event.

Following Destiny 2’s new seasonal event called Solstice Hotfix 4.1.5.1 Goes Live Today, with the servers shutting down around 9:45 AM PDT.

The hotfix will roll out on all platforms and regions at 10 AM PDT and maintenance wraps around 11 AM PDT. The details for the current haven’t been provided as of yet, though it could be quite likely that the hotfix address some bug issues related to the event.

One such gamer from Forbes noted that he was experience a persistent issue with starting the Solstice event with his second or third character. He said that he is not getting progress for the “convert Silver Leaves to Ash in the bonfire” early step of Eva’s quest. The writer noted that this allegedly happened to both his Titan and Hunter classes, but didn’t happen during the his intial Warlock run.

In other news, it could be the case that Bungie is developing a new competitive game set in the Destiny Universe, A new job advertisement shared by the company confirms it is looking for a new Senior Concept Artist to work on “an exciting new title”.

Are you still playing Destiny 2? Let us know in the comments down below.