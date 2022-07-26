Ubisoft Won’t Be Canceling Roller Champions after All

Ubisoft shuts down rumors about Roller Champions facing cancellation. The company issued a statement on Twitter saying it “fully support” the game.

Earlier this week, rumors about the cancellation of Roller Champions spread across the gaming community. During an episode of the Xbox Era podcast, games journalist Jeff Grubb revealed that a source declared Ubisoft would ditch its free-to-play sports game soon. “Roller Champions is going to be cancelled after Season 3,” Grubb disclosed while reading a message from his source.

This reveal came as a surprise for many, as Roller Champions was just released in full last May. Luckily for fans, Ubisoft denied any plans to cancel its roller derby game anytime soon. Earlier this month, the company announced during its latest earning call that it would pull the plug on four other games: Splinter Cell VR, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline and two other unannounced games.

Roller Champions will keep on rolling

Roller Champions is a 3v3 competitive free-to-play sports game. Two teams skate around a neon skating rink. Their objective is to be the first team to score five points in a seven-minute match. But of course, it is not an easy task: a player must take control of the ball and skate at least one lap without being interrupted by opponents to score. Running a single lap rewards one point, but teams can score more points in a single goal by running more laps.

The game came out on May 25. It received a Metacritic score between 61 and 69, depending on the platform. Roller Champions mainly received negative user reviews. The game still has enthusiasts praising its neon aesthetic and fast-paced action.

Roller Champions is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows. You can also play this free-to-play skating game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility.