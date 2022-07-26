New Eragon TV Series Coming to Disney+

Hopefully, it will be better than the 2006 live-action movie.

An Eragon live-action TV series is reportedly in development at Disney+. This upcoming series will retell the story of The Inheritance Cycle, five fantasy novels written by Christopher Paolini.

These novels follow the story of a teenage boy called Eragon who found a dragon egg. With his faithful dragon Saphira, Eragon will go on an adventure to overthrow Galbatorix, an evil and bloodthirsty king.

Eragon is the first novel from The Inheritance Cycle series. It discovers the young boy and serves as a basis for the rest of his adventures. The Eragon TV series will be an adaptation of this book, and the rest will probably follow if the first season gathers enough viewers.

This is not the first time Eragon has been adapted. In 2006, Stefen Fangmeier directed a live-action movie inspired by the novel. Viewers and press alike torpedoed the movie, blaming its acting, screenplay, graphics, but more importantly its scenario that wasn’t faithful to the original novel. With an impressive 16% score on Rotten Tomatoes, this movie never had a sequel.

Eragon now has a new chance to shine on the small screen. An Eragon live-action TV series is coming to Disney+, with author Christopher Paolini serving as co-writer on the series.

Source