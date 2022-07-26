New Clips For The Sandman Arrive Online

Here's Dream meeting Lucifer in episode 4… https://t.co/B8P1vdaWy4 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 25, 2022

There are so many comic adaptations coming out into the world today, that it sometimes gets all lumped together into one thing (see: the MCU) in terms of what “it’s meant to be.” But every once in a while, a show comes out that breaks the mold and makes you in awe of how things came to be in terms of quality. Ironically, Netflix is the one that has been doing that a lot recently. The Umbrella Academy has wowed people for three seasons straight, and next month comes the LONG-anticipated arrival of The Sandman.

Based on the legendary comics by Neil Gaiman that very much changed the comics industry as we know it, Gaiman has been waiting a LONG time for the right adaptation to be made…and he claims this is it. But obviously, he is just one man stating one opinion, right? Maybe. But on Monday, a set of clips from the show came onto the internet, and they show very much why The Sandman is going to be something special.

In the first clip (above), we see a scene very much ripped from the comic pages (with modern flair, of course), with Morpheus going to see Lucifer Morningstar to get his legendary helm back. You can feel the gravitas of these characters as they’re talking to one another and showing off their abilities. Plus, Gwendoline Christie gets to act more in this clip than she did in her entire run in Star Wars. Yeah, I said it!

Then, we have this clip, which was one that apparently made Neil Gaiman cry when he saw the finished version of it, as it features a very special take on Death:

So as you can see, this is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen from a comic adaptation before, and that’s not a bad thing.

