The Rings Of Power EP Clears Up Issue Fans Had With Key Piece of Armor

Let’s talk about something that has been “all the rage” over the last decade or so…the lore of certain series. Yes, when it comes to adaptations, the question that comes up more than most is that of “does it follow the lore”? At times, it’s “acceptable” when the lore isn’t 100% adhered to because at times it’s hard to pull off, or it could be “done better given the times” and so on and so forth. But other times, fans see something in a trailer and flip out because their “lore breaking senses are tingling”. Which is what happened with The Rings Of Power via an unexpected character: Galadriel.

In The Rings Of Power, we’re seeing the Elf Queen when she wasn’t a queen as of yet. But one of the many who were trying to defend the land of Middle-Earth. In trailers and promotional images (like the one you see above), we see the future ruler of Lothlorien in armor…but as fans (including superfan Stephen Colbert) noticed, the armor was adorned with a crest from another house. One that in the lore, is an enemy of Galadriel’s.

So…that actually would be a big continuity error, right? Well…not quite. Executive producer Lindsey Weber heard about these and noted, “something I don’t think the internet has considered yet is that it’s not actually her armor.” Further going on to state that it was “a gift”, which implies many more things, and raises many more questions.

Mainly in that, without going too deep into the lore, the event that caused Galadriel to swear an oath against another elven house was due to events that pre-dated the elves in Middle-Earth. Implying a flashback. Or…it could just be that it was the best armor she had due to it being a “gift”. Time will tell as the first season rolls out this September.

