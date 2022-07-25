The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Delayed Once Again

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has once again been delayed by Daedalic Entertainment. The latest delay announcement was made by the company earlier today on Twitter. The developer cited the need to “deliver the best possible experience” as the reason for the delay. Although no time frame for the new release was given, the studio stated that the game would be delayed “by a few months” Check out the full announcement below.

First of all, we would like to thank all of you for your patience and support so far. Over the last years, our team has been working hard to bring you a remarkable story in a breathtaking world, filled with magic and wonder. We are dedicated to meeting our community’s expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J. R. R. Tolkien. That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We will update you with an exact timing in the near future. We are grateful for our passionate community and we cannot wait to share this unique adventure with you soon! Daedalic Entertainment

Gollum was originally set to be released in 2021 but was quietly delayed to 2022 at the start of last year. Gollum was then set to launch on September 1, 2022, a date that was announced just two months ago. Depending on the interpretation of what “by a few months” means, there’s still hope for fans that the game will be released this year. There’s no news on the release date for the Nintendo Switch version of the game, which was set for November 30, 2022. More information on that will likely come once Daedalic Entertainment reveals the new release date for the game.

