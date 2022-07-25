Borderlands 1 and 2 and Pre-Sequel Experiencing Issues Following Update

The older Borderlands titles: Borderlands 1, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands The Pre-Sequel – have all received updates recently to change their in-game news. But shortly after the updates players began noticing text glitches and have begun to experience other issues such as infinite loading times.

The Gearbox is aware of these issues and is currently “hard at work” to rectify them “ASAP”. Those who are still experiencing issues are asked to report them to 2k support. If you’ve been affected by the update and can’t seem to login, One specific Reddit user noted that booting up both games without an internet connection bypasses the infinite loop loading times.

Below are the Tweets from the official Borderlands account:

Today we released updates for BL1, BL2, & TPS. These updates made changes to the in-game news.

We are currently investigating issues that have appeared since the updates went out, including how some text is displaying and console players being stuck loading the game. — Borderlands (@Borderlands) July 22, 2022

We're aware some users are still experiencing this issue. We are hard at work to rectify the problem ASAP. https://t.co/VRkTQcrtSo — Borderlands (@Borderlands) July 23, 2022

On the positive side, Borderlands 3 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are still working perfectly on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S with the former also available on Google Stadia.

In other Borderlands news, a new Tales From Borderlands game is set to arrive soon. The game will be developed by gearbox instead of the usual Telltale company. Publisher 2K also confirmed that the new title will feature a new adventure and new characters, although what and who this will be as yet, we don’t know.

Are you still playing any of the Borderlands games? Let us know in the comments down below.