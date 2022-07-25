Black Panther Game Reportedly In Development

Fresh off the back of that epic reveal of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic-Con, a new report suggests that a Black Panther game is in the works at EA. That’s according to industry insider Jeff Grubb on his daily news show Game Mess Mornings.

Marvel dropped its reveal trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever yesterday during a marathon reveal session at San Diego Comic-Con. It seems to have ignited the internet, racking up 35 million views on Twitter alone at the time of writing. Check it out right here if you haven’t already had a chance to.

Now, with Black Panther hype in full effect, talk is turning to the possibility of a new game based upon one of Marvel’s most iconic and beloved heroes.

Industry insider Grubb discussed the game during today’s news podcast, in which he explained that the Black Panther game is in the early stages of development by a new studio based in Seattle and headed up by Kevin Stephens, the former studio head of Monolith Productions. Described by Grubb as an open-world, single-player game, the context of the new adventure will see players taking up the mantle of the iconic Black Panther themselves, after the death of the previous Black Panther. Grubb also mentioned that the game would be published by EA and codenamed Project Rainier, however, this is as yet unconfirmed in any official capacity.

Whether or not this report proves to be accurate remains to be seen, however, there’s no doubt that a single-player game based within the Marvel Universe, or Marvel Cinematic Universe, would be a huge hit. Exploration of an open-world Wakanda? Sign me up. We’ll just have to wait and see whether this transpires into an actual game, but in the meantime, we’ll be able to enjoy plenty of Black Panther action with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November.

