Tad: The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet Announced for Consoles

Image is taken from the upcoming Tad: The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet

We have some good news for fans of the Spanish film series because it has now been confirmed that a video game adaptation of Tad: The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet has been announced. The game will be heading to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, with the release aiming for later in the year.

There will be many of you out there that didn’t know that this game is based upon a movie series; a series of animated films that revolve around Tad the adventurer. Tad: The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet is an action-adventure title that consists of both 2.5D and 3D gameplay. Players must visit several locations such as Paris, Veracruz, Chicago, and El Cairo, while attempting to find a special artifact called the Emerald Tablet, while also trying to save his friends at the same time.

This is a platformer game by the way, so expect it to be laden with various platforming sections, climbable buildings, and tough swims through piranha infested waters. However, you aren’t just trying to find the Emerald Tablet because there are several other lost relics and comic books that need locating too.

Hang on though, we haven’t even told you about the story, the specifics we mean. During one of Tad’s many expeditions, he unwittingly unleashes an ancient curse and now some of these friends have fallen under a wicked spell. Tad must now adventure to these faraway lands in order to save them, while also solving an ancient mystery that pursues him. The game will be available both physically and digitally, but the release date is still yet to be announced. Check out the trailer for the game below.

Trailer for Tad: The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet

