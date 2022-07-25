Kevin Feige Addresses Avengers Secret Wars Director Rumors

One of the things that fans have been very patient in wondering about is that of an update of the Avengers movies that were destined to come out in the MCU. Because as it stands, Phase 4 (which ends this November with Black Panther Wakanda Forever) is the first phase to not have an Avengers title within its ranks, and ironically, Phase 5 won’t have one either. But Phase 6 will have two of them in the same year via Secret Wars and The Kang Dynasty as announced by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con.

Given not just the titles, but the importance of these films, it’s very natural to wonder who could direct such movies. The first two films in the line were directed by the now-disgraced Joss Whedon, then the other two were done by the Russo Brothers. Given that the Russo Brothers pulled off Endgame masterfully, many feel that they’re the best candidates for the movie, and they’ve referenced it before, so naturally, people started to ask Kevin Feige if they really are going to work on it:

“No. We do not have a director for Secret Wars, and you will see about some of the other director announcements at some point. But no, they are not lying to you.”

“They’re telling the truth,” Feige added. “They’re very busy running their AGBO empire, and the world is better for it.”

So no, apparently, the Russos aren’t going to direct the upcoming films. But that begs the question, who will? Not-so-ironically, we might not find out for some time. Both of those films are set to arrive in 2025, and with everything always in flux in the MCU in terms of what can and will happen, they might want things to ‘play out a bit’ before getting into the director hunt.

