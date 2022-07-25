Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Actor Shares His Experience

Screenshot is taken from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film

A new cast member of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has described what it is like joining the ever-expanding MCU and how it feels donning a costume that is as well-known as the character himself. Tenoch Huerta is set to portray Namor the Sub-Mariner for the first time, describing it as “overwhelming”.

The brand-new trailer for the upcoming Black Panther sequel was released at last week’s San Diego Comic-Con, as well as a whole host of other news and trailers, including a complete break-down of Phase Five of the MCU as well as the news of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Trailer for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s trailer featured many of the previous film’s cast but also offered fans an insight into Namor. Namor the Sub-Mariner has a long history in Marvel comics, first debuting in 1939 – yes, as far back as that. Namor is an antihero of sorts, sometimes depicted as a hero and other times as a villain, but it seems as if the character will be the film’s main antagonist in this film, as his homeland of Atlantis goes to war with Wakanda.

When asked about his feelings at being chosen as Namor and finally joining the MCU, Huerta said “It’s amazing. I mean everyone pretends to be a superhero or to be part of movies or whatever, and then you are part of it. You are the superhero, and then you are wearing the costume. It’s your skin, your voice, your brain, your talent, your story. It’s overwhelming.”

This interpretation of Namor and Atlantis is slightly different from that of the comics as it seems the lost city is located near South America, and all of its inhabitants wear distinctly Mayan-inspired outfits. With Huerta being a Latino actor, it’s a great opportunity for him to represent the traditions of his heritage in the correct way, and that of the community too. The original Black Panther was praised for its cultural significance, so this sequel will hope to follow suit for another community.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be the final film of the MCU’s Phase Four, and is set to be released in November which means you don’t have to wait too long before seeing Huerta suit up in Namor’s infamous speedos.

Source