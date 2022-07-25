Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date And Details Seemingly Leaked

According to a new leak, Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 11 November 2022. The news comes to us from a website that tracks PlayStation store prices, PS Deals.

This isn’t the first time that fans have been made aware of the existence of Tactics Ogre: Reborn. The game briefly appeared on the PlayStation store back in June. Before that, fans had noticed that publisher and developer Square Enix had trademarked the name in Japan. There were also rumors floating around even earlier than this, thanks to the infamous leak from Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is a tactical RPG that was originally released in 1995 as a Super Famicom title, before eventually making its way to the Sega Saturn and PlayStation. The game also received a remake for the PlayStation Portable in 2010.

PS Deals provides a detailed description for Tactics Ogre: Reborn. It reads: “Based on the 2010 release, the game features improved graphics and sound, as well as updated game design, bringing to life a new Tactics Ogre that remains true to its roots. Your choices affect how the story unfolds, and even how it ends, with a game system that allows for multiple paths through the game and multiple endings. The story takes place through the eyes of a young man named Denam. The decisions he makes will alter the fate of those around him, and shift the course of Valeria’s history.”

In terms of new features, the game boasts revamped enemy AI, a quicker speed to battles, autosaves, and easier-to-understand controls and UI. Cutscenes will also be fully voiced in Japanese and English, and the game features re-recorded music with live performances.

Square Enix has not officially announced the game yet. According to the leak, Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be released on November 11 this year on PS4 and PS5. Players who purchase the PS4 version of the game will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version at no additional cost.

Source