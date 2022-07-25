Halo Infinite Is Now Playable Via Steamdeck

Reddit user, DanTheBloke has run down the steps on how to get Halo Infinite, running on the Steamdeck.

Halo Infinite recently released widely to successful acclaim. Fans of the series were excited to see another installation featuring the Space-soldier, Masterchief. Unfortunately, the game fell flat quite quickly due to lack of content, making the player-base dwindle quite substantially.

The multiplayer aspect of the game also hasn’t performed as well as it should have due to connectivity issues and the subsequent lack of players.

That being said 343 Industries isn’t giving up on the game just yet, there is a roadmap of updates planned and a powerful “Halo Forge” mode which is similar to that which was in Halo 3.

The game has been made available for PC and Xbox platforms, but nothing yet for Steamdeck. This was mainly due to the Steamdeck clashing with portable’s anti-cheat software. Now a Reddit user, DanTheBloke has managed to get the game running on the Steamdeck and it looks solid.

If you’d like to get the game running on the Steamdeck, follow these steps:

Enter the Steam Deck preview beta build.

Download the Proton GE in desktop mode using the interlinked guide by rockpapershotgun.

Delete or rename the “videos” folder in the Local Files or wipe the contents in the game’s install folder.

On the launch screen, set Halo Infinite to utilize the latest version, GE-Proton7-26 .

. Click on the compatibility option available in properties in Halo Infinite’s Steam Library.

As you can see, the game runs relatively smoothly on the Steamdeck – apart from a couple of issues such as game feeling clunky, texture glitches, or audio clipping issues from time to time. Dan did said that the game runs at a smooth 60FPS, which is a plus.

Halo Infinite is out now for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Steamdeck.

source