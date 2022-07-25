Dark Souls 3 Update Suggests Multiplayer Fixes Are Coming

Dark Souls 3, as well as other action-RPG titles from Japanese developer FromSoftware, may be finally coming back online after months of having no online servers.

Prior to the release of Elden Ring earlier this year, FromSoftware had to take down the PvP servers for its games to prevent a serious security risk from being exploited by people. Specifically, Dark Souls 3 was susceptible to a Remote Code Execution hack. This is a hack that would allow users to use Dark Souls servers to gain remote control over other players’ PCs. As a result, the developer temporarily deactivated the PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, as well as Dark Souls: Remastered, and Dark Souls 2. That was back in January, and the games have still not had their online servers resorted.

It seems like those dark days may finally be coming to an end thankfully. A new Dark Souls 3 update has been spotted on Steam and mentioned by Twitter user Lance McDonald. He says: “Bandai Namco have pushed a new Dark Souls 3 update to folks with access to some of the debug branches on Steam for the first time in many years. Probably testing new patches for upcoming server restoration.”

This is great news for fans of the hardcore action RPGs. If FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment have found a fix for the exploit. There’s still no official word on when an update will be released to all players, but we hope that it won’t be too much longer to wait now.

This news is welcome, but it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. FromSoftware had previously confirmed to PC Gamer that it was working on a fix for this problem.

“We are currently in the process of restoring the online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC. We plan to restore online service for each game progressively, bringing back servers for Dark Souls 3 once we complete the necessary work to correct the problem. We will provide additional updates as soon as the restoration schedule is finalized. We want to thank all our players for your patience and understanding as we work to fix this issue.”

