Halo Infinite Co-op Won’t Have Online Matchmaking

The co-op mode for Halo Infinite was released last week – allowing other human players to play through the campaign along with you. Unfortunately, finding other players to join in the campaign with you won’t be as easy as you think. This is because the game lacks online matchmaking.

Gamesradar queried Xbox to see if this is in fact the case or if this just happens to be a limitation to the beta. Xbox responded by saying that there are in fact no plans to include online matchmaking in the co-op.

“Online matchmaking will not be available with final co-op,” the Xbox rep said. “We encourage you to continue to use the Halo LFG and the new Discord voice call feature on Xbox to find players to party up with as you continue playing the beta.”

Xbox Consoles did recently get integrations with Discord, but it is a little bit unintuitive to set up.

The Halo Infinite co-op beta runs until August 1, and supports up to four players.

