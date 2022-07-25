James Gunn Reveals Why We Didn’t Get Trailer Drop For GOTG Vol 3

I wish you could have too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views & close inspection – remember we didn’t wrap long ago – so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry! https://t.co/NAz0gIedo8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 25, 2022

Unlike Saturday, Sunday was very much a “cooldown” for Marvel fans as there wasn’t as many announcements for the MCU. Mainly because on Saturday there were so many announcements it was quite frankly insane, but what can you do? One of the things that Marvel had during their Hall H “mega event” was bringing out James Gunn and the Guardians of the Galaxy cast (many of them anyway) in order to hype the third movie in the trilogy. Gunn noted that this would be the end of his time with the Guardians and that the “era” of them would be over.

Which made it all the more important that they get sent out in a big way, which is something Gunn also promises. At the Hall H event, we got several shots of footage about what will be in the movie plot-wise. We saw Baby Rocket Raccoon and the reveal of the High Evolutionary, we see that Gamora is alive and leading the Ravagers (with Peter Quill still desperate to get back with her despite it technically not being “his Gamora”), we saw shots of Adam Warlock, and more.

…but…if you’re looking to see that footage online…you’d have a hard time finding it outside of leaks from those in at the panel. Mainly because it wasn’t released online much to fans chagrin. Although, it should be noted that James Gunn did talk about why he didn’t want it released. As noted in the tweet above, he felt that the VFX wasn’t where it needed to be in order to release yet. Even citing that they just finished filming not too long ago.

Likely, he doesn’t want a kind of She-Hulk repeat where the CGI was very noticeable and thus detracts from things. We’ll get the trailer when it’s ready, and we’ll get the full film next May.

Source: Twitter