Diablo Immortal Crosses 20 Million Installs

Diablo Immortal, the free-to-play Action RPG from Blizzard has crossed 20 million installs. Unfortunately, the game has been received quite negatively since it’s landed, primarily due to its heavy endgame monetization issues.

Even with the issues, the game has been enjoying commercial success, within the first two weeks of launch Diablo Immortal has allegedly brought in over 24 Million USD of revenue and within around a week, the game saw over 10 million installs.

Now Diablo Immortal has crossed a new massive milestone. Taking recently to Twitter, Blizzard Entertainment announced that the game has now been installed over 20 million times across all platforms. Diablo Immortal’s Free-to-play model has most definitely been a driving factor in pushing the game to that number. Players can celebrate with Blizzard by logging into the game to claim unique rewards.

Finding the endgame tough as a free-to-play user? We’ve written a guide on how to best the endgame without spending your hard earned cash.