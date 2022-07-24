Cobie Smulders Talks Upcoming Secret Invasion Series

One of the things that Marvel Cinematic Universe has made clear over the years is that while it’s adapting characters and legendary stories, they rarely (if ever) do a full-on 1-on-1 adaptation. And for the Secret Invasion series that’s coming to Disney+, that’s a big deal. We say that because the comic book arc (that defined the comics universe for years) was about the Skrulls being villains and mimicking heroes and other characters in a full-on invasion where you couldn’t trust anyone.

But in Captain Marvel, the Skrulls weren’t bad guys, they were victims of the Kree. So at SDCC, Cobie Smulders talks about the Skrulls and how Secret Invasion may or may not play out:

“When we think about the world that they’re in, the Skrulls have been around since we saw them in Captain Marvel,” Smulders said after the epic Hall H event. “They’ve been building in numbers, are they good? Are they bad? We’re going to find out in the show. But there’s certainly a lot of them and so it sort of turns into this. Can I trust you? Can I not trust you? And it’s really cool. It’s certainly fraught with a lot of tension.”

This of course ties into Nick Fury, who actually had two Skrulls be him and Maria Hill during Spider-Man Far From Home, something Cobie picked up on in the chat:

“Yeah, he’s been gone,” Smulders points out. “Hill’s been holding down the fort, you know what I mean? [The reunion], it’s tentative. I think that Maria Hill thinks she can do anything. She’s doing okay. She’s handled a lot for just a puny human, you know what I mean? But I think she can see how broken this man is from loss and past experiences that she has a lot of concern about that.”

All in all, we STILL don’t know what’s going to happen here, and that’ll make it even more interesting when it arrives next year.

