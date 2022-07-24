Kevin Feige Talks What He Feels Marvel Learned From Phase 4

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was on full display last night at San Diego Comic Con, as phases 5, 6, and much more was laid out for all to see. Further proving that this is the greatest achievement in all of cinema. Phase 4 will end this year with Black Panther Wakanda Forever, and many would likely state that this was one of the most “inconsistent” phases due in no small part to what came out and the pandemic delaying and requiring a lot more from Marvel and its “leader” in Kevin Feige.

At SDCC after the Hall H panel, Kevin Feige pointed out what he felt they learned from the phase:

“I think we learn something on every project we do, but as we were laying out, even three years ago here laying out Phase Four, which we didn’t lay out all of, but most of, we realized that it’s very different than Phase One, Two and Three, that that there are more projects in less years, and therefore it didn’t seem right, you’re not going to culminate every 10 months in an Avengers movie,” Feige explained. “And each of the films themselves now have become quite big and are crossover events in many ways. And after, you know, the creative experience we had with Infinity War and Endgame, it felt like it was about capping a saga, saving back-to-back Avengers films for the completion of a saga and that’s really what we wanted to lay out today.”

He also laid out the importance of individual stories not directly tied to the MCU at first like with Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, and acknowledging that some films won’t connect” with fans like they hope they will when announced.

Considering they’ve lasted this long, it’s fair to say they’re learning their lessons and applying them to what needs to happen next.

Source: ComicBook.com